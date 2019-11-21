Switzerland Market Report
November 21, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schmolz + Bickenbach agrees to pay 12.3 mln euros to settle German probe

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Schmolz + Bickenbach has agreed to pay a fine of 12.3 million euros ($13.62 million) to settle allegations of anti-competitive practices in Germany, the embattled steelmaker said on Thursday.

Schmolz + Bickenbach made the out-of-court agreement with the German Federal Cartel Office following an investigation into alleged anti-trust issues, without giving further details.

Payment depends on the Swiss company raising money through a planned capital increase on Dec. 2, it added.

$1 = 0.9029 euros Reporting by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
