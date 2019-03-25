Schneider Electric in talks to sell its Pelco arm to private equity firm Transom

March 25 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric:

* Schneider Electric has entered exclusive negotiations with Transom Capital Group, a U.S.-based private equity firm, regarding the sale of its Pelco business unit

* Pelco is a global specialist in the design, development, and delivery of trusted end-to-end video surveillance solutions and services including cameras, recording and management systems software. It had revenues of €169m in 2018 and employs 478 staff

* Based on current terms, it would trigger a noncash loss on disposal of up to €250m, the net impact of which would be excluded from the net income used for dividend calculation

* The transaction would be accretive by c.+10bps to the Group adjusted EBITA margin on a full year basis