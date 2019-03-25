Earnings Season
March 25, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Schneider Electric in talks to sell its Pelco arm to private equity firm Transom

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric:

* Schneider Electric has entered exclusive negotiations with Transom Capital Group, a U.S.-based private equity firm, regarding the sale of its Pelco business unit

* Pelco is a global specialist in the design, development, and delivery of trusted end-to-end video surveillance solutions and services including cameras, recording and management systems software. It had revenues of €169m in 2018 and employs 478 staff

* Based on current terms, it would trigger a noncash loss on disposal of up to €250m, the net impact of which would be excluded from the net income used for dividend calculation

* The transaction would be accretive by c.+10bps to the Group adjusted EBITA margin on a full year basis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below