UPDATE 1-Schneider Electric beat Q1 forecast on strong China demand

April 19 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric, a French electrical equipment maker, beat market expectation with a 6.2 percent organic growth in first-quarter revenue, buoyed by upbeat performance of its two businesses and strong demand in China.

The company, which continued the positive momentum seen at the end of 2017, on Thursday reported revenue of 5.80 billion euros ($7.18 billion) for the January-March period.

“We begin the year 2018 with strong performance in (the first quarter), confirming accelerated momentum across 2017,” Schneider’s Chairmen and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, said in a statement.

Analysts polled for Reuters expected an average revenue of 5.67 billion euros, resulting in an organic growth of 3.61 percent.

The company’s Energy Management business, which accounts for 75 percent of its first-quarter revenue, posted an organic growth of 5.2 percent, with the Asia-Pacific region recording a double-digit increase in their sales.

Distributor restocking in China along with a 9.2 percent organic increase in Industrial Automation “with great performance in discrete and machine automation” spurred growth in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

“This performance is attributable to the favourable environment, but also... to our ability to bring together all technologies around energy management business and to couple it with industrial automation,” the Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, told Reuters.

The electrical equipment maker said its annual forecast of adjusted EBITA organic growth was towards the upper end of the 4 percent-5 percent range on revenue growing 3 percent-5 percent organically. The adjusted EBITA margin is seen at the upper end of the range of 20-50 basis point.

BREXIT WORRIES START TO MATERIALISE

Babeau cited the stagnation in Western Europe, where the company only grew 2 percent organically, and said the region suffered a setback in the first quarter on a decline in orders in the Medium Voltage segment of its Energy Management business.

The segment, the only one to report a negative growth rate, ended the quarter with an organic decline of 2.7 percent.

“The only country that worries us is Britain because Brexit creates a climate of uncertainty and wait-and-see that is starting to materialize in a number of projects,” the CFO said.

The British market was tepid on low backlog with utilities and a general slowdown of the economy, the company said.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund confirmed its forecasts for a slowing British economy, with expected GDP growth of 1.6 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2019.