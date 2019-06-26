RPT-Schneider Electrics reaffirms mid-term targets

(Repeats for technical reasons, with no changes to text)

June 26 (Reuters) - French electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric reaffirmed on Wednesday its target for 2019 and through-cycle objective of 3%-6% organic growth in revenue, on average.

“Over the next three years, the group will continue to focus on profitability levers within its control, with an aim to improve its adjusted EBITA margin by circa +200 basis points (at constant FX), assuming no major change to the current macro-economic environment,” the group said in a statement.

The company, which markets products ranging from electrical car chargers and lighting control to transformers and software, said it planned to increase its investments in R&D and innovation, digital, sales force size and skills on priorities, marketing and communication over the next five years. (Reported by Camille Raynaud, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)