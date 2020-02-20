Healthcare
February 20, 2020 / 6:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Schneider Electric estimates coronavirus costs at 300 million euros

3 Min Read

 (Corrects to show Asia-Pacific accounts for 29% of revenues in
paragraph 5)
    Feb 20 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric          
expects the outbreak of a new coronavirus to cost it around 300
million euros ($323.91 million) in the first quarter, it said on
Thursday.
    "The Group is assessing the impact of the coronavirus to the
business," the company said in a statement, adding that it will
be felt mostly in China due to factory closures in January and
February.
    The virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in western
China, has so far killed more than 2,000 people, mostly in the
country, and spread to more than two dozen other countries,
causing widespread economic and travel disruptions.
    The group, which markets products ranging from electrical
car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production
software, expects the impact to be almost entirely offset
throughout 2020, mostly in the second half of the year.
    Full-year sales in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts
for 29% of revenue, grew 4.4% organically, with China growing a
high-single digit, delivering a strong performance in commercial
and industrial buildings.
    "China continues to remain a growth market with dynamism in
many end markets and segments," Schneider said, adding the
demand in original equipment makers (OEM) could strengthen in
the second half of the year.
    For 2020, Schneider Electric sees revenue growing between 1%
and 3% organically and expects to post an adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) margin of
between 16.0% and 16.3%, broadly in line with consensus.
    Analysts polled by the company before the publication of the
results had seen an organic revenue growth of 2.4% for 2020 and
an adjusted EBITA margin of 15.9%.
    The group reported a 65.4% rise in its 2019 free cash flow
at 3.48 billion euros, beating analysts estimates of 2.65
billion euros. However, the rest of the results came in line
with forecasts.
    Schneider Electric proposed a dividend of 2.55 euros per
share.

($1 = 0.9262 euros)

 (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below