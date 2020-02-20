CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Schneider Electric to take a 300 million euro hit from coronavirus

Healthcare
    Feb 20 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric          
expects the outbreak of a new coronavirus to cost it around 300
million euros ($324 million) in the first quarter, it said on
Thursday.
    The group, which is still assessing the coronavirus impact,
said the affect would be felt mostly in China, representing
about 15% of its revenues, due to factory closures in January
and February.
    "We have 80% capacity reopened for our factories in China,"
Schneider Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters.
    The virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in western
China, has so far killed more than 2,000 people, and spread to
more than two dozen other countries, causing widespread economic
and travel disruptions.
    The group, which markets products ranging from electrical
car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production
software, expects the impact to be almost entirely offset
throughout 2020, mostly in the second half of the year.
    "Chinese economy has shown its ability to mobilise and
rebound very quickly in the past," Babeau said, citing the
aftermath of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic
in 2002 and 2003 as an example.
    Full-year sales in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts
for 29% of revenue, grew 4.4% organically, with China growing a
high-single digit, delivering a strong performance in commercial
and industrial buildings.
    "China continues to remain a growth market with dynamism in
many end markets and segments," the company said in a statement,
adding that it expected original equipment makers (OEM) demand
to strengthen in the second half of the year.
    Schneider Electric posted a free cash flow rise of 65.4% at
3.48 billion euros, beating analysts estimates of 2.65 billion
euros. Full-year results were slightly better than expected,
with revenues of 27.16 billion euros and adjusted earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 15.6%.
    Analysts polled by the company had seen a revenue of 27.08
billion euros and an adjusted EBITA margin of 15.5%.
    The company, which has a history of raising its guidance
several times a year, expects 2020 revenue to grow 1% to 3%
organically and EBITA margin to come in between 16.0% and 16.3%.
    Schneider Electric proposed a dividend of 2.55 euros per
share.
    
    ($1 = 0.9262 euros)

 (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and Edmund Blair)
