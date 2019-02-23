New York's Public Theater sues hotelier Schrager over 'Public' trademark

The nonprofit that runs the Public Theater in Manhattan’s East Village and performs free Shakespeare plays in Central Park on Thursday sued Ian Schrager, accusing him of trademark infringement for using “Public” to advertise entertainment at one of his hotels.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the New York Shakespeare Festival, as the Public Theater is officially known, said Schrager’s use of Public and a similar logo is likely to confuse people.

