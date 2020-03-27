Schroders director Ian King to lead Dobson's succession planning

March 27 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc Chairman Michael Dobson has asked independent director and former chief executive of BAE Systems Ian King to lead the process of finding his successor, the British fund manager said on Friday.

Dobson was appointed as chairman in April 2016 and previously served as the company’s chief executive officer.

There is no set timetable for the succession and Dobson will remain chairman until such time as a successor is appointed, a spokeswomen said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)