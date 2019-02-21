Wealth management scion Bruno Schroder dies

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British wealth and asset manager Schroders on Thursday announced the death of Bruno Schroder, a non-executive director and the great-great grandson of the company’s co-founder John Henry Schroder.

Schroder died after a short illness at the age of 86 on Wednesday. He had served the firm as a non-executive director since 1963, the statement said.

“Bruno made an enormous contribution to Schroders over more than 50 years,” Schroders chairman Michael Dobson said. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)