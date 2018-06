June 25 (Reuters) - Global investment manager Schroders Plc on Monday named Peter Hall as global head of Wealth Management effective Jan. 2, 2019.

Hall was chief executive of wealth management firm Tilney until October last year and has since been an adviser to Tilney’s parent company, Permira.

Hall will replace Andrew Ross, who will move to a new role within Schroders as vice chairman wealth management. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)