LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British investment manager Schroders on Monday posted a 0.7 percent increase in third-quarter assets under management, as growth in institutional assets more than offset a fall in those managed for retail clients.

Total assets under management at the end of September were 439.1 billion pounds ($576.89 billion), up from 435.7 billion pounds at the start of the year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)