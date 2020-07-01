Schroders to take majority stake in $1.1 bln real estate investor Pamfleet

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders said on Wednesday it planned to take a majority stake in $1.1 billion Asian real estate investor Pamfleet.

“Pamfleet’s strong presence...complements the existing Schroders offering within Real Estate and Private Assets to provide extra choice for new and existing investors,” said Duncan Owen, Global Head of Schroder Real Estate.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Maiya Keidan)