Financials
March 7, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Schroders FY pretax profit down 15 pct on higher costs, fall in assets

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 15 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on the back of higher one-off costs and a fall in assets under management and fee income.

Pretax profit in the year to end-December was 649.9 million pounds, down from 760.2 million pounds a year earlier. Assets under management fell 6 percent to 421.4 billion pounds amid weaker markets and net outflows of 9.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below