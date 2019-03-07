Schroders FY pretax profit down 15 pct on higher costs, fall in assets

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 15 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on the back of higher one-off costs and a fall in assets under management and fee income.

Pretax profit in the year to end-December was 649.9 million pounds, down from 760.2 million pounds a year earlier. Assets under management fell 6 percent to 421.4 billion pounds amid weaker markets and net outflows of 9.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)