LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders said pretax profits fell 14% in the first half of the year, hit by weaker market sentiment and outflows of client cash.

Pretax profit in the six months to end-June was 319.3 million pounds, down from 371.1 million in the same period a year earlier. Net outflows over the period were 1.2 billion pounds, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)