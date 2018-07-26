FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schroders posts 8 pct rise in H1 pretax profit, assets up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted an 8 percent increase in half-year profits, helped by a rise in assets under management.

Schroders said pretax profit in the six months to end-June were 371.1 million pounds ($489.85 million), from 342.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Assets under management and administration in the period rose by a net 1.2 billion pounds to 449.4 billion pounds, with inflows from North American clients and multi-asset strategies offset by outflows in Europe and from equity mandates. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.