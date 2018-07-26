Schroders posts 8 pct rise in H1 pretax profit, assets up

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted an 8 percent increase in half-year profits, helped by a rise in assets under management.

Schroders said pretax profit in the six months to end-June were 371.1 million pounds ($489.85 million), from 342.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Assets under management and administration in the period rose by a net 1.2 billion pounds to 449.4 billion pounds, with inflows from North American clients and multi-asset strategies offset by outflows in Europe and from equity mandates. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)