Former Trump administration official James Schultz is leaving Cozen O’Connor, where he chaired the government and regulatory practice, to lead Holland & Knight’s Northeast government advocacy team.

In announcing the hire Wednesday, Holland & Knight said Philadelphia-based Schultz will expand the firm’s state capitals practice into Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the region, while still representing clients in the nation’s capital.

