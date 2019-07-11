Packaging makers Schur, All4Labels put up for sale -sources

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - European packaging makers Schur Flexibles and All4Labels have been put up for sale in separate auctions geared towards private equity buyers, people close to the matter said.

Buyout group Lindsay Goldberg is working with Goldman Sachs on the divestiture of Vienna-based Schur Flexibles - a maker of packaging for meat, cheese, confectionary and pharmaceuticals - which it hopes to sell for 800-900 million euros ($901.28 million - $1.01 billion), they said.

Separately, family-owned German All4Labels Group, one of the world’s top three makers of adhesive labels, has started the search for a new investor also with the help of Goldman Sachs in a potential deal that could value the firm at 700-800 million euros, they added.

Lindsay Goldberg, Goldman Sachs and the private equity bidders declined to comment, while All4Labels and its owners were not available for comment. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)