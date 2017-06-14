Judge dismisses lawsuit over Charles Schwab's trades routing

A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing discount broker Charles Schwab & Co of failing to get the best prices for its customers on stock trades by routing the vast majority of them to UBS Securities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a decision on Monday that clients suing Schwab failed to point to any specific trades on which they lost money because of Schwab's routing practices and did not show that Schwab made false statements about how it was executing trades.

