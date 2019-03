March 22 -

A federal judge rejected S.C. Johnson & Son Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that labels for its Off! Family Care Clean Feel Insect Repellent are false and misleading because the product actually fails to protect people from mosquitoes.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said the plaintiff Daniel Bourbia’s state and federal claims were not preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

