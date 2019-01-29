French insurer Covea denies Scor allegations

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French insurer Covea denied on Tuesday the allegations made by re-insurer Scor, which accused Covea and its Chief Executive of breach of trust.

The allegations are “unfounded” and “harmful to its reputation,” Covea said in a statement on Tuesday. The company said it convened it board for an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scor said it was suing Covea and its CEO Thierry Derez in a French court.

Scor’s reaction followed another statement made by Covea also on Tuesday saying it abandoned all plans to take over Scor, sending the shares 12 percent lower.