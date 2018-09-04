FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French re-insurer Scor rejects friendly takeover offer by Covea

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Privately-held insurance company Covea announced on Tuesday that reinsurer Scor had rejected an acquisition offer but said it still remained interested in a friendly tie-up.

Covea, which already owns an 8.22 percent stake in Scor, said in a statement that it had offered to pay 43 euros ($49.85) per Scor share on Aug. 24. The offer, which was turned down by Scor’s board, represented a 21 percent premium over its Aug. 31 closing price.

Officials at Scor were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8626 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Richard Lough)

