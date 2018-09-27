Insurer Covea, spurned by Scor, says remains long-term Scor investor

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French mutual insurer Covea, whose 8 billion euro ($9.4 billion) bid for rival Scor was rejected this month, said it remained a long-term shareholder in Scor and would continue to examine ways to boost shareholder value.

“Covea regrets the absence of any discussions with Scor and the attacks that have been made on it,” Covea said on Thursday.

“Covea remains a long-term shareholder in Scor, and will pay attention towards changes in the sector and ways to create shareholder value,” it added.