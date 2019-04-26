Slim majority of Scor shareholders back CEO's pay deal

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - The shareholders of French reinsurer SCOR approved the pay package of the company’s Chief Executive Denis Kessler during its annual shareholders meeting held on Friday.

Only about 54 percent of the shareholders present at the company’s annual meeting approved Kessler’s package for 2018 and 2019.

Kessler was granted a 6.5 million euro ($7.24 million) pay package for 2018.

Activist fund CIAM had asked shareholders to reject the pay package of Kessler. The fund has also asked shareholders to oust Kessler from the board.