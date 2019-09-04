UPDATE 1-Scor's CEO maintains financial targets by 2021 in new strategic plan

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor’s CEO Denis Kessler maintained the same growth pace targets over the 2019-2021 period as during the previous three years in a bid to reassure shareholders after he was challenged at a general meeting in April.

In a new strategic plan dubbed “Quantum Leap” — his seventh since he took over in 2002 — Kessler said on Wednesday he expected gross written premiums to grow organically between approximately 4% and 7% annually on average.

He added he sought a return on equity at or above 800 basis points above the 5-year risk-free rate.

The previous strategic plan had set the same goals for growth and return on equity. Both objectives were broadly met.

Scor’s shares were up 0.7% in early trading on Wednesday.

At the last shareholders’ meeting held in April, Kessler was grilled over his opposition to the 8.2 billion-euro ($9.14 billion) takeover bid for Scor by unlisted rival Covea.

Activist fund CIAM had asked other shareholders to remove Kessler from the board, while keeping him as CEO.

The fund had argued that the rejection of Covea’s bid and the subsequent lawsuit filed against the company’s top officials for breach of trust were detrimental to shareholders’ interests.

Three quarters of shareholders then voted to renew Kessler as chief executive and 54% approved his pay package.

Scor will invest 250 million euros to implement the plan, mainly on technological upgrades.