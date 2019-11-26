Bonds News
November 26, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Scotiabank reports 1.6% rise in profit

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its Canadian and international banking units.

Net income rose to C$2.31 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/35F8m6f)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.82 per share. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

