CORRECTED-Scotiabank profit rises 2.3% on strength in international banking

(Corrects to say “excluded”, not “included”, in paragraph 3)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, posted a 2.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strength in its international banking business.

Net income rose to C$1.98 billion ($1.49 billion)or C$1.50 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.94 billion, or C$1.55 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/322vda4)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.88 per share, which excluded a one-time loss of C$400 million, arising from the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (reut.rs/2Pf2ugV) ($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)