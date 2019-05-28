Scotiabank posts 1.4% rise in quarterly profit

May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a 1.4% rise in adjusted second-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to higher interest income.

Scotiabank reported adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of C$2.08 billion, or C$1.70 per share, in the quarter ended April 30, compared with C$2.06 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2KhjnDJ)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)