Scotiabank profit falls 5.1 percent

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a 5.1 percent fall in adjusted first-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to higher noninterest expenses.

Scotiabank reported adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of C$2.15 billion ($1.63 billion), or C$1.75 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.26 billion, or C$1.87 per share, a year ago. reut.rs/2Nuxg0L

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.82, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. ($1 = 1.3205 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Matt Scuffham; Editing by James Emmanuel)