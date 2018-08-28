FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Scotiabank reports 5 percent increase in quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by growth in its domestic and international businesses.

Scotiabank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.76 ($1.35) from C$1.68 a year ago in the quarter ended July 31. Analyst had on average forecast earnings of C$1.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.3055 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)

