TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia posted second quarter results that were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong performances from its domestic and international operations.

Canada’s third-biggest lender said on Tuesday earnings per share for the quarter to March 31 totaled C$1.70, compared with C$1.62 a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)