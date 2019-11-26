UPDATE 1-Canada's Scotiabank reports marginal rise in profit

(Adds analysts’ estimates, background, details)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by modest growth in domestic and international banking units against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

Net income in the bank’s Canadian banking business grew 2.5%, and that in the smaller international banking unit rose 2.4%.

Slowing economic growth and uncertainties stemming from U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit have weighed on Canadian banks’ profit margins in recent quarters.

Canada’s central bank held interest rates steady last month, but left the door open for a possible cut in the coming months to help the economy weather the damaging effects of the trade war.

Net income rose to C$2.31 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/35F8m6f)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.82 per share. Analysts were expecting the same, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers are comparable. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)