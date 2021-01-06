First Minister Sturgeon facing pressure to postpone Scottish election: The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to deliver a statement at Holyrood, Edinburgh, announcing that Scotland will be placed in lockdown from midnight for the duration of January with a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes, Scotland, Britain January 4, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to postpone the Scottish election after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said polls in England due to take place on the same day in May are under review, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/3olIgPF late Wednesday.

Scottish Parliament insiders told The Telegraph that arrangements could be put in place to allow Scots to cast their votes safely on May 6, but warned that campaigning in the midst of the new, more transmissible form of the coronavirus would be almost impossible and engaging safely with the public difficult, the report said.