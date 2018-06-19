FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Scottish government wins fracking case against energy giant Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 19 (Reuters) - Scotland’s highest court has ruled in favour of a government ban on fracking which was challenged by energy giant Ineos, the Scottish government said on Tuesday.

“This decision vindicates the extensive process of research and consultation which the Scottish government has undertaken since 2015,” Scottish business minister Paul Wheelhouse said in a statement. “Our preferred position is not to support unconventional oil and gas extraction in Scotland (fracking), and that position remains unchanged.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

