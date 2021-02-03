Scottish parliament rejects call for Trump wealth order

LONDON (Reuters) - The Scottish parliament on Wednesday rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump funded his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, a request dismissed as “pathetic” by one of the former U.S. president’s sons.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Scottish Green Party brought forward a motion calling on ministers to seek an “unexplained wealth order” (UWO) against Trump over his acquisition of the golf courses and resorts in north and west Scotland. It was defeated by a vote of 89 to 32.

The party’s co-leader Patrick Harvie said there were longstanding concerns about Trump’s financial conduct, describing the ex-president as “an untrustworthy dishonest, racist, conspiracy theorist” with whom Scotland should never have associated.

“Maybe some people think he should just go back to being the global joke that he was before he became a global threat,” Harvie said. “But people who abused political office, need to be held accountable.”

Trump’s son Eric, the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses.

“Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda,” Eric Trump said in a statement before the vote.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish justice minister, said Donald Trump was a “deplorable individual” but it was not for politicians to instigate such investigations.

Britain introduced UWOs in 2018 to help authorities target the illicit wealth of foreign officials suspected of corruption and those involved in serious crimes. They merely compel an individual to explain the source of their wealth but can pave the way for authorities to seize assets.

Scottish ministers have the power to ask that a UWO be ordered by the Court of Session, Scotland’s top civil court.

However, the orders have only been used sparingly by the National Crime Agency (NCA), which tackles serious crime, proving a legally difficult tool to wield.

“If we have evidence that there were illicit funds involved ... we could look at one,” a spokesman for the NCA said regarding the possibility of it seeking a UWO against the former U.S. president.

The Trump Organization owns the Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen and the Trump Turnberry resort south of Glasgow.