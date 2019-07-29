Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 29, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scotland's Beatrice offshore wind farm starts commercial operations

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) -

* Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, Beatrice, off the Caithness coast, has started commercial production, operator SSE said on Monday.

* The 588 megawatt wind farm cost 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion) and is the fourth largest wind farm in the world, the company said.

* Beatrice is now producing enough energy to power 450,000 homes a year, SSE added.

* Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd is a joint venture between SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Ltd. ($1 = 0.8108 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

