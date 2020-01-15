SCOTUS sets bright line for bankruptcy appeals when stay relief denied

The Bankruptcy Code’s 14-day window to appeal from the denial of a motion for relief from the automatic stay opens when the court rules on that motion, not when the debtor’s plan of reorganization is confirmed, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The justices adopted the bright-line rule already used in most federal circuits, affirming an October 2018 ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against Nashville-based developer Ritzen Group Inc in its bid to revive a breach of contract lawsuit against the debtor, Jackson Masonry LLC.

