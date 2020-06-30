IN BRIEF: SCOTUS lets CFTC proceed with fraud action against Monex

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to block a $290 million civil enforcement action by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission against precious-metals broker Monex Deposit Company, clearing the way for trial next year.

The court did not comment in denying the petition for review filed by Monex’s attorneys at Goodwin Procter and at Farella Braun+Martel. The petition sought to overturn a July 2019 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which revived the CFTC’s 2017 enforcement action.

