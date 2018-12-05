Supreme Court seeks U.S. views in two Clean Water Act cases

The U.S. Supreme Court has signaled interest in two cases defining the scope of the Clean Water Act, asking the solicitor general to weigh in on separate petitions for review filed by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners and the Hawaiian county of Maui.

The petitions ask the high court to reverse decisions by the 4th and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, each of which held earlier this year that the Clean Water Act applies to groundwater pollution that reaches navigable waters, if the pollution can be sufficiently traced back to an identifiable “point source” such as a pipeline, disposal well or drain.

