Landowners ask SCOTUS to overturn critical frog habitat ruling

A group of Louisiana landowners is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn as unconstitutional a federal appeals court decision allowing the designation of private land as critical habitat for an endangered frog species.

Four property and lumber companies, who jointly own the 1,544-acre parcel at issue, are urging the high court to review a 2016 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that affirmed the classification by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mMcVbg