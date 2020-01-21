SCOTUS gives green light to Ford’s fight against expanded jurisdiction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review two state-court decisions that Ford Motor Company and its attorneys at Hogan Lovells warned will obliterate jurisdictional limits on where manufacturers can be sued.

Ford is challenging last summer’s rulings by the high courts of Montana and Minnesota, which allowed product liability suits to go forward even though the automaker had not designed, built or sold either of the allegedly defective cars there, or otherwise done anything within the state’s borders to cause the problems alleged by the plaintiffs.

