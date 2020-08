A company that claims to be the source of the color-coded anthropomorphic stars of the 2015 animated hit “Inside Out” has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in favor of Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit.

Patrick Arenz of Robins Kaplan, who filed the certiorari petition for The Moodsters Co, says the rules on copyright protection for fictional characters are “in chaos.”

