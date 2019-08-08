Westlaw News
August 8, 2019 / 11:55 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

SCOTUS urged to revisit bedrock internet law in Grindr stalking case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A man who says he was stalked and harassed through the dating app Grindr on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a novel lawsuit he filed against the platform that challenges a bedrock internet liability law.

New York resident Matthew Herrick filed a cert petition urging the justices to hold Grindr liable under a theory of product liability law for an alleged harassment campaign his ex-boyfriend carried out by using a fake profile on the gay “hook-up” app.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZUwoYs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below