IN BRIEF: SCOTUS rejects business-insurance case with pandemic parallels

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed up the chance to decide what constitutes a “direct, physical loss” under business interruption insurance policies, denying a Miami restaurant owner’s bid to revive its suit against Sparta Insurance for lost income and the added expense of dealing with dust and debris from 19 months’ of road-construction projects. Mama Jo Inc d/b/a Berries, represented by Alvarez Feltman Da Silva & Costa, and amicus United Policyholders, a nonprofit represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth, had urged the justices to use the case to resolve a split among federal appeals courts in light of “the recent proliferation of COVID-19 insurance cases across the country.” To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QRNxCH