Supreme Court should hear Maui petition on Clean Water Act scope - SG

The U.S. Supreme Court should decide whether the county of Maui violated the Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage from its Lahaina disposal wells into groundwater, knowing that the effluent ultimately reaches the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Solicitor General told the justices in a brief filed on Thursday.

The court had called for the views of the SG last month in the Maui case as well as a similar petition filed by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, in a suit over gasoline from a 2014 pipeline rupture in South Carolina.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Txo11L