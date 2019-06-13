Westlaw News
June 13, 2019 / 2:05 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

SCOTUS petitions challenge Fed Circuit’s sticky standing issue on AIA appeals

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has essentially rewritten the America Invents Act by gutting the appellate rights that Congress expressly authorized in the patent-reform law, according to two petitions for review the Supreme Court is scheduled to review on Thursday.

San Francisco-based RPX Corp and JTEKT, a Japanese manufacturer of automotive components, say that the Federal Circuit is ignoring the language of the 2011 patent-reform law as well as its purpose and history by denying appeals from the administrative Patent Trial Appeal Board unless they will affect a current or imminent lawsuit for patent infringement.

