March 6, 2018 / 12:08 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. can stay in fight over Rio Grande water, Supreme Court holds

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The United States can proceed with its claims that New Mexico is siphoning off more water than it is entitled to under a 1938 agreement between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado, the U.S. Supreme Court held on Monday.

The unanimous high court rejected a February 2017 recommendation by the special master it had appointed to handle the case, who had said that the Rio Grande Compact was a contract between the three states and did not give the United States any right to enforce it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D1H7nN

