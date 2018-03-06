U.S. can stay in fight over Rio Grande water, Supreme Court holds

The United States can proceed with its claims that New Mexico is siphoning off more water than it is entitled to under a 1938 agreement between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado, the U.S. Supreme Court held on Monday.

The unanimous high court rejected a February 2017 recommendation by the special master it had appointed to handle the case, who had said that the Rio Grande Compact was a contract between the three states and did not give the United States any right to enforce it.

