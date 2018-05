The U.S. Supreme Court will resolve a split in the federal circuits over how to interpret a statutory cap on attorneys’ fee awards in Social Security disability cases, agreeing on Monday to hear a petition brought by a Florida lawyer.

William Culbertson, who practices in Orlando, is challenging a longstanding interpretation of the Social Security Act’s cap on attorneys’ fees by 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LeTkel