IN BRIEF: SCOTUS vacates FDIC win in bankruptcy fight over $4 mln tax refund

Barbara Grzincic

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a $4 million dispute between the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Chapter 7 trustee for United Western Bancorp Inc (UWBI), resolving a circuit split and overturning a 47-year-old precedent in the process.

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that state law governs whether a tax refund based on a consolidated return belongs to the parent company that filed the return, or to the subsidiary whose losses generated the refund.

