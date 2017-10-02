FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2017 / 9:53 PM / in 18 days

Supreme Court seeks White House view on Virginia uranium-mining ban

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on whether a state moratorium on uranium mining on private land is preempted by the U.S. Atomic Energy Act – a move that often signals the justices’ interest in the case.

Virginia Uranium Inc (VUI), which owns the rights to the largest known deposit of uranium ore in the U.S., sought the high court’s review after a divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Virginia’s decades-old ban in February.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xNx5Ik

