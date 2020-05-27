SCOTUS won’t hear Voya challenge to nonconsensual release of third-party claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider whether a bankruptcy judge may confirm a plan that includes nonconsensual releases of a creditor’s non-bankruptcy claims against third parties.

The justices left in place a December decision of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, affirming confirmation of medical testing company Millennium Lab’s Chapter 11 plan in December 2015 over the objection of several Voya investment funds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZIK63A